The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will be possible likely. The low will be 68 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 60%. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday of next week along with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 with a high on Wednesday near 87 degrees. The rain chance Wednesday is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. The chance of rain is 50%. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great weekend!