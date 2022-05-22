Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 5 am. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. Patchy fog between 7 am and 9 am. High near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a chance of showers between 2 am and 5 am. Low around 59. East wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.