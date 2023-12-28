The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a chilly start to our Thursday with patchy dense fog. Visibility could be limited to less than a 1/4 mile in some locations. Use caution during your commute this morning. The afternoon will stay cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 48 degrees.

Cold temperatures are on tap for Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and a low of 30 degrees.

The cold temperatures continue on Friday with a high of 40 degrees and a 30% chance of afternoon and evening snow showers in the higher elevations. Lingering snow showers are on tap for Friday night with a cold low of 28 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 40% chance of snow showers across the region with mostly sunny skies and a cool high of 38 degrees.

Snow totals will be mainly in the higher elevations (above 3,200 feet) with about 1-2 inches of snow possible across the mountain ridges of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. About 1-2 inches of snow is possible across the mountains of northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. The foothills of the mountains could see a dusting mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly sunny with chilly temperatures. The high will be 48 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for New Year’s Eve as we ring in the new year with a low of 31 degrees.

New Year’s Day will be cooler with a high of 45 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of afternoon and evening rain that could change into snow across the mountains as we head through Monday night. The low Monday night will be 28 degrees.

A 30% chance of a rain/snow mix will linger into Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies through the day. The high will be 44 degrees. Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 48 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Thursday morning.