The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a chance for a few sprinkles. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a light northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The high will be near 78 to 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Have a great night!