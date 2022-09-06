The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Look for a few passing clouds tomorrow night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with 30% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain on Sunday is 60%. The low Saturday night will be 63 degrees with a high on Sunday near 79 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers The low will be 63 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

