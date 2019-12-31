Passing clouds tonight with sunshine for New Year’s Day and heavy rain for Thursday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds and cold temperatures tonight. The low will be 29 degrees. Dress warm if you will be outside for the New Year’s Eve Celebrations!

New Year’s Day will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 46 degrees.

Clouds increase Wednesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of rain from the late morning through the evening. Rain could be locally heavy at times with over an inch possible. The high temperature will be cool at 46 degrees.

Have a great night and Happy New Year! Be safe!