The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a low near 42 degrees.

The weekend looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be near 62 with a high on Sunday near 65 degrees, Overnight low temperatures will be near 34 Saturday night and 37 degrees Sunday night with patchy frost possible both nights. A Freeze Watch is in effect for parts of the region for Sunday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers through the period. The low Tuesday night will be 45 degrees with a high on Wednesday at 74 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 20%.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday of next week with a high of 70 degrees. The chance of rain for next Thursday is 60%.

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain early. The low will be 38 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with a high of 59 degrees.

Have a great weekend!