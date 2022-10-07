The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a low near 42 degrees. 

The weekend looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday.  The high on Saturday will be near 62 with a high on Sunday near 65 degrees,  Overnight low temperatures will be near 34 Saturday night and 37 degrees Sunday night with patchy frost possible both nights.  A Freeze Watch is in effect for parts of the region for Sunday morning. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 68 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 40 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer.  The high will be 74 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers through the period.  The low Tuesday night will be 45 degrees with a high on Wednesday at 74 degrees.  The chance of rain on Wednesday is 20%. 

Rain chances will increase on Thursday of next week with a high of 70 degrees.  The chance of rain for next Thursday is 60%. 

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain early.  The low will be 38 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with a high of 59 degrees.

Have a great weekend!