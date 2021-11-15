Passing clouds tonight – Sun, clouds and warmer temperatures Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies early tonight with an increase in clouds late. The low will be 33 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 50’s.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 70 degrees.

Clouds increase late Wednesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 50 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cold low of 27 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Clouds increase on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be near 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with rain showers. The low will be 42 with a high on Monday near 55 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 40%.

Have a great night!