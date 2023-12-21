The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds and cold temperatures tonight. The low will be 28 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a mild high of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday for Christmas Eve with a mild high of 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with areas of rain. The low will be 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday of next week will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for next Wednesday night with a few rain showers along with mountain snow showers. The low will be 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of snow showers, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great night!