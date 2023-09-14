The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are forecast for tonight with a low of 52 degrees.

Friday will be chilly in the morning with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures through the afternoon. The high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Friday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 80 degrees. There is a 20% rain chance.

Mostly cloudy skies through Saturday night with scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Clouds start to taper off Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great rest of the night!