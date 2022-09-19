The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower early. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be cool at 46 degrees with a high on Saturday of 77 degrees.

Clouds increase across the area late Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 50% chance of rain through the period. The high temperatures will be near 77 degrees with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 50’s.

Have a great night!