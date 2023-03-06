The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a passing shower. The low will be 47 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be 62 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Look for a few passing clouds Tuesday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 55 degrees.

Clouds increase Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night into Friday with a chance of rain. The chance of rain on Friday is 60%. The low Thursday night will be near 43 with a high on Friday near 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and light snow or flurries in the mountains. The low will be 37 degrees.

We could see a few snow flurries in the mountains early Saturday followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 52.