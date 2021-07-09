Passing clouds overnight – Sun and clouds Saturday with afternoon thunderstorms likely

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight. Look for patchy fog late with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be heavy at times. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Scattered Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain and low of 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

We keep a chance of a few scattered showers early Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We will keep this pattern through much of next week as a ridge of high pressure builds off the east coast and continues to provide moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday through Friday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. The chance of rain will 50% both Tuesday and Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Rain chances will increase to 50% on Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend!