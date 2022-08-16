The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm.  The chance of rain is 30%.  The low will be 62 degrees. 

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 60 degrees. 

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

We may see a shower Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees.   The rain chance Saturday will be 50%. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Monday and Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days.  The high will be near 79 degrees both days with low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Have a great night!