Passing clouds overnight – Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a few passing clouds overnight. The low will be near 54 degrees.

Look for a few clouds Tuesday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 82 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. The low Wednesday night will be near 57 degrees with a high on Thursday near 84 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 82 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers both days. The high on Sunday will be near 77 degrees with a high on Monday near 76 degrees. The overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 50’s. The chance of rain both Sunday and Monday is 30%.

