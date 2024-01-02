The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight Tuesday with a low of 26 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies through the day on Wednesday with an afternoon high of 46 degrees. There will be times with sunshine throughout the day. Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance of light rain and snow showers. The low will be 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow flurries are forecast for early Thursday with afternoon sunshine. The high on Thursday will be 40 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 47 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Frida night with a chance of snow showers late. The low will be near 30 degrees.

The next weather maker will move into the area Saturday which will bring rain and snow along with freezing rain to the area. At this time, it looks like the Tri-Cities will stay in the warm air on Saturday with snow showers early changing to rain much of the day. The mountains of western North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia could see freezing rain and snow much of Saturday.

It does appear that there will be snow accumulations for western North Carolina north into southern West Virginia. Keep in mind that the track of the storm system is still developing which could bring colder air or warmer air into the area which could change this forecast. The high temperature in the Tri-Cities Saturday will be 46 with 30s in the mountain of North Carolina north to the West Virginia border.

Snow will linger north, northeast and east of the Tri-Cities Saturday night with a low in the Tri-Cities near 35 degrees. It will be colder east and northeast of the Tri-Cities. The Tri-Cities will see the rain end with the possibility for some light snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Snow flurries will be possible in the mountains early Sunday followed by clearing skies. The high on Sunday will be 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees.

Rain will change to light snow across the area on Wednesday.

Have a great night!