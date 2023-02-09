The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with breezy conditions. The low will be 40 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a high of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of rain and sleet moving into the area late. The low will be 34 degrees.

A storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow to the area Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon and night. The track of the low pressure system will determine who will see the most snow, but keep in mind, we have to have cold air with this system as well.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold with an 80% chance of rain, sleet and snow changing to snow through the afternoon. It does appear at this time that everyone could see some snowfall accumulations Sunday. The track and strength of the low pressure will determine who gets the most snow. The high on Sunday will be 39 to 43 degrees.

Snow ends Sunday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 54 degrees.

Showers are back in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low 60’s both days.

Have a great night!