Passing clouds overnight and cold – Limited sun and warmer Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a low near 21 degrees.

Saturday will give way to some limited sunshine early in the day followed by cloudy skies and a high near 48 degrees,

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

We start Sunday with cloudy skies along with a chance of rain and snow. Mountain snow showers will persist through the afternoon with a chance of rain mixed with snow at times for the Tri-Cities. High 47.

Have a great weekend!