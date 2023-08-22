The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few passing clouds tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 90 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 90 with a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. The high on Sunday will be 83 with a high on Monday near 80 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 20% with a 30% chance Monday. The low temperatures Sunday night will be 62 degrees. The low Monday night will be near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be 82 degrees.

