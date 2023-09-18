(WJHL) — The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a low of 50 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a mild high of 76 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high of 80 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 63 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 54 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower over the mountains. The high will be 79 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 78 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. We have a 20% chance of rain on Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 53 degrees with a high on Sunday near 78 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a few scattered showers. The chance of rain Sunday night is 20% with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. The low Sunday night will be 56 with a high on Monday near 78 degrees.
Have a great night!