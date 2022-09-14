We will see a few passing clouds tonight with a low temperature near 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be 56 with a high on Saturday near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low of 56 degrees and a high on Sunday near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

A front will move into the area Tuesday into early Wednesday which will bring a chance of a few scattered showers to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 83 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Have a great night!