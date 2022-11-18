The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds and cold temperatures tonight. Skies clear overnight. The low will be cold at 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a cold high of 44 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and cold with an afternoon high near 38 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 30’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Monday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 32 with a high Wednesday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Thanksgiving Day with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 56 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

We will see rain Friday with a high near 47 degrees.

Rain could change to some light snow as it moves out of the area late Friday into early Saturday.

Have a great weekend!