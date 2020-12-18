Passing clouds and cold tonight – Limited sunshine Saturday

LIVE NOW /
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a low near 21 degrees.

We will see limited sunshine early Saturday followed by an increase in clouds through the afternoon. High 48.

Cloudy skies Saturday night with a chance of rain and snow showers by day break Sunday. Low 32.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning followed by a chance of rain and some snow through the afternoon. High 47,

The extended forecast does have a chance of rain changing to snow Christmas Eve with a chance of snow Christmas Day. Much colder air will make a comeback with a high Christmas Day near 28 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

