The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight into early Wednesday.  The low will be chilly at 36 degrees. 

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 76 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday with a high of 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of rain late in the day.  The high will be 70 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible.  The low will be 45 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers.  The high will be near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!