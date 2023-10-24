The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight into early Wednesday. The low will be chilly at 36 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!