Passing clouds and cold tonight – A quiet and mild week ahead

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing mid and high-level clouds with a cold low of 23 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an afternoon high near 45 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low temperature of 26 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 54 degrees. 

Look for a slight increase in clouds Wednesday night with a low near 31 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with just a slight chance of a stray shower.  The high will be near 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 30 a high Friday near 55 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to clouds skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 20% chance of a passing shower Saturday.  The low will be near 37 with a high on Saturday of 54 degrees. 

We keep variable cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a slight chance of rain and snow showers.  The low will be 22 degrees with a high on Sunday near 40 degrees.  The chance of precipitation is 20%. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees.

