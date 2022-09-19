The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a slight chance of a shower.  The low will be 58 degrees.

  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower early.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm.  The high will be 87 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 77 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 47 degrees. 

Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 73 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday.  The low Friday night will be cool at 46 degrees with a high on Saturday of 77 degrees. 

Clouds increase across the area late Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 50% chance of rain through the period.  The high temperatures will be near 77 degrees with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 50’s.

Have a great night!