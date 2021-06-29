Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms Wednesday – Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday with the potential for localized flash flooding

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a stray shower. Low 67 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be near 88 to 90 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66 degrees.

We have a stronger system that will move into the area Thursday through Saturday. This system will bring some locally heavy amounts of rain to parts of the region, and it will also bring in some much cooler air for the end of the week into the weekend.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Thursday night into Friday. The chance of rain is 70% Thursday night an 80% on Friday. The low Thursday night will be 66 degrees with a high on Friday near 78 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible Friday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of rain early. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 80 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high on Monday near 84 and a high on Tuesday near 86 degrees.

Have great night!