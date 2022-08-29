The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms including overnight. The low will be 69 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday night with a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a slight chance of an early morning shower. The high will be 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. The highs will be near 86 with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60s.