The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of a shower or storm early. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 68 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 92 degrees.

Have a great night!