The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies will remain Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the afternoon. Clearing skies are forecast for the late afternoon. The high will be 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 73 degrees. Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 76 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cool low of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

The area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. The low will be 55 degrees with a high on Monday near 75 degrees. The chance of rain throughout the period will be 50%.