The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog will be possible late. The low will be 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could fire up in the late morning and early afternoon as well. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance for a few early evening showers and a thunderstorm. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We could see a few early evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 70%. The high on Friday will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 85 degrees on Sunday and 83 degrees on Monday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!