The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. The high will be hot at 88 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms on Sunday could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high on Sunday will be 82 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great weekend!