The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a slight chance for a shower through the early evening. The low is 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 60 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of a few afternoon and early evening showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.