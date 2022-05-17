The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for high clouds overnight with a low near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the evening. The high will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 58 degrees. A few of the storms could be strong overnight.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Few of the storms could be strong to severe. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday with a high of 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain is 50% Saturday night and 60% on Sunday. The low Saturday night will be near 62 with a high on Sunday near 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 80 degrees.

