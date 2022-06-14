The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a possible thunderstorm. The low will be warm at 72 degrees.

Heat Advisories remain in effect across eastern Kentucky, part of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. Heat Index Values will range from 100 to 110 degrees with actual air temperatures in the low to middle 90’s.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 96 degrees. If we hit that, we will break the record of 93 degrees set in 2015. The heat Index for Wednesday will range from 100 to 110 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 70 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 94 degrees. If we reach that, we will tie the record for the date of 94 degrees set in 2015.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 with a high on Friday near 90 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 87 degrees.

Have a great night!