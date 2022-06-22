The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm, especially across the mountains. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 65 degrees.

We will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!