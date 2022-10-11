The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Skies become mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain by late afternoon. We could even see a stray thunderstorm. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for early Thursday with a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be 70 degrees.

A cold front will push south of the area Thursday afternoon clearing our skies through the afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 60 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Another system will move through the area Sunday night into Monday which will bring a 20% chance of rain to the area Monday with much cooler temperatures. The high Monday will be 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 56 degrees.

