Partly cloudy tonight with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a few showers north of the Tri-Cities – Mild

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

We will see a weak system move through the area tomorrow which will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the region along with a few scattered showers across parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. The high will be 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be 42 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Sunday with a high near 54 degrees. The chance of rain is 20%.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low near 36 and a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great night!