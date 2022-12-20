The Storm Team 11 forecast calls partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 26 degrees. Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few scattered showers. We could see a wintry mix of freezing rain and rain to the east and northeast of the Tri-Cities. The low will be 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain changing to snow quickly through the late evening. The low will be near 32 at midnight with teens by morning.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and very cold with a 60% chance of snow early. The high will be near 16 degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper teens by the afternoon.

At this time, it looks like most of the area could see a quick one to up to two inches of snow with slightly higher amounts in the mountains. Wind chills will be a huge issue Friday through the weekend. Wind chill values could be near -10 to -15 for the Tri-Cities with wind chills in some of the higher elevations to near -20.

Snow showers will be possible Friday night with a low near 3 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with scattered snow flurries. The high will be very cold at 19 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Christmas Day with a few snow flurries possible. The low will be 9 with a high on Christmas Day at 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 10 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 33 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds late Monday with a low near 18 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 40 degrees.

