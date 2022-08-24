The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies Sunday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high on Sunday will be 90 with a low near 65 Sunday night.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 89 degrees. The low Monday night will be 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Have a great night!