The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 93 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday evening into the overnight. The chance of rain is 40%. The low will be 65 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible early Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. The chance of rain is 20%. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

