The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 58 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 93 degrees.  We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday evening into the overnight.  The chance of rain is 40%.  The low will be 65 degrees. 

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible early Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.  The chance of rain is 20%.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees. 

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

We will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm.  The high will be 85 degrees.

