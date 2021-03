Skies will say fair tonight with a low temperature near 39 degrees.

We will start Tuesday sunny with an increase in high clouds through the afternoon. The high will be mild at 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of a shower. The low will be 48 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be mild at 70 degrees.

Rain chances will increase Thursday into early Friday.

Have a great night!