Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area with a slight chance of scattered showers. Low 66.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High 87.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Tropical moisture will begin moving into the area Thursday through Saturday.

Have a great night!