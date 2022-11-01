The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies ovnight with a low near 48 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain especially across the mountains. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 20% through the period. The low Sunday night will be 56 with a high on Monday at 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 56 with a high on Tuesday near 72 degrees.

Have a great night!