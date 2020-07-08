Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight and again Thursday afternoon and early evening

Breaking News
The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies int he area with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 10 PM. Low 66.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Low 66.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great night!

