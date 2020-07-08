Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight and again Thursday afternoon and early evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies int he area with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 10 PM. Low 66.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Low 66.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

