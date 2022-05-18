The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and then again during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday with a high near 92 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the early evening. The high will be 90 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures near 80 on Tuesday and 83 degrees on Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s. The chance of rain is 30% on Tuesday and 50% on Wednesday.