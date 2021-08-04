Partly cloudy skies tonight with Thursday with a chance of scattered showers – Hot this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm through the evening. Haze conditions will also prevail. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Thursday will give was to partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Saturday which will bring a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Hot temperatures will return to the area Sunday into Monday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 66 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Rain chances will increase a bit Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 88 degrees.

Have a great night!