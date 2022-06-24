The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an early evening shower. The low will be 65 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

We will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 20% chance of showers. The low will be 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great weekend!