Storm Team 11: Partly cloudy skies tonight, tropical rains arrive late Friday into Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies in the area tonight with a slight chance for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm. Low 67.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. the high will be near 86 degrees. There could be a few strong storms by the afternoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Tropical rains move into the area late Friday into Saturday. There will also be a slight possibility for a few weak tornadoes as the remnants of Laura move through the region. Rainfall totals at this time look to be between one and two inches. Stay tuned.

Have a great night!