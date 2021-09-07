Partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of rain late. Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a late evening shower. The low will be near 63 degrees.

A weak cold front will move into the area tomorrow which will bring an increase in clouds to the area. We will also have a 40% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a mild high of 78 degrees.

We will start a bit of a pattern chance Friday into the weekend as high pressure begins to build into the area. This will allow for temperatures to warm through the period.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 52 degrees. Low temperatures in the mountains will be in the middle and upper 40’s.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high near 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 84 degrees.

Sunday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and a high of 85 degrees.

We will stay dry and warm on Monday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees.

There could be a few pop-up showers or a stray thunderstorm Tuesday. It will be hot with a high near 88 degrees.

Have a great night!